BELTON — Services for James Donald Handy, 73, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Tuesday in Resthaven Cemetery in Belton.
Mr. Handy died Tuesday, April 18, at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 9, 1950, in Long Beach, Calif., to Donald Elwood and Eileen James Handy. He served in the Army and was stationed at Fort Hood. He married Cynthia Sue Lucky in Belton in 1975. They made their home in Whittier, Calif., before moving back to Central Texas in 1979. He worked for civil service communications at Fort Hood for many years. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Belton.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a daughter, Amy Dahl of Cedar Park; a son, Justin James Handy of LaGrange; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.