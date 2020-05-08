Services for Howard McGriff, 84, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Monday in Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. McGriff died Wednesday, May 6.
He was born Aug. 18, 1935, in Cairo, Ga., to George and Angie Lee Guyton McGriff. He graduated from Hutto High School in 1953. He attended Savannah State College. He graduated from Temple Junior College. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Gloria Elaine Overton in 1971. He worked in the civil service. He was a member of Wayman Chapel AME in Temple.
Survivors include his wife; three sons, Wendell Overton, Willie Overton and Mark Overton; two daughters, Jessica Burton and Karen Wynn; and six grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wayman Chapel AME Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 1305, Temple, TX 76501.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Sunday at Don D. Summers Chapel in Temple.
Dorsey-Keatts Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.