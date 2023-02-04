A funeral Mass for Alice Marie Stojanik, 86, of Cyclone will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cyclone.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Stojanik died Friday, Feb. 3, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 14, 1936, in Rosebud Joseph and Regina Raabe Dach. She grew up the Rosebud area and attended school in Westphalia. She married Daniel Stojanik on Feb. 27, 1960, in Rosebud. Alice was a long-time member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church. She had been a resident of Cyclone for almost 65 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Daniel, her parents, four brothers as well as one sister.
Survivors include her two sons, Matthew Stojanik of Cyclone and Dennis Stojanik of Westphalia; a daughter, Ellen Stojanik of Cyclone; a brother, Fred Dach of Temple; and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Celebration Park in Westphalia or the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery Association.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the church, with a rosary recited at 7 p.m.