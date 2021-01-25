BELTON — Services for Charles Alvin “Charlie” Baird, 74, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Danny Johnson officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Baird died Thursday, Jan. 21.
He was born June 23, 1946, in Temple to Charles E. and Dorothy Urbantke Baird. He graduated from Belton High School. He married Donna Sodek on Sept. 26, 1964, in Temple. He worked at Fort Hood.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a daughter, Cherie.
Survivors include two daughters, Trisha Baird Dayton of Temple and Tracy Baird LeBlanc of San Antonio; a brother, Jerry Bland of Belton; a sister, Donna Baird Kinsey of Belton; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to BTABC, attention Girl’s Athletics, P.O. Box 711, Belton, TX 76513, attention Sam Skidmore.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.