BELTON — Services for Maria Antonia Garza, 97, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Monday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with H.K. Ballard officiating.
Mrs. Garza died Monday, Nov. 9, at a Temple nursing home.
She was born June 13, 1923, in Alice to Isidoro Kennedy and Louisa Soliz Garza. She moved to Belton in 1999. She was a cook at several restaurants in Alice. She married Reynaldo Garza Jr. on Nov. 13, 1955, in Kleberg County.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Hilario Salinas and Reynaldo Garza Jr.; and a daughter, Celia Salinas.
Survivors include two sons, Robert Garza and Reynaldo Garza III; two daughters, Sylvia Salinas Jackson and Raquel Lopez; 14 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.