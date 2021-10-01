ROCKDALE — Services for Gabriel Pizana, 47, of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Lance Walch officiating.
Burial will be in Forest Grove Cemetery in Hicks.
Mr. Pizana died Tuesday, Sept. 28, at a Lakeway hospital.
He was born April 23, 1974, in Austin to Eberardo and Catalina Maldonado Pizana. He was a 1994 graduate of Rockdale High School. He married Kim Rodgers on Aug. 6, 2016, in Rockdale. He worked as a security guard at Whinstone in Rockdale. He served as a Little League coach and was a member of Forest Grove Christian Church.
Survivors include his wife of Rockdale; three sons, Christopher Pizana and Avery Pizana, both of Milano, and Ellis Suits of Rockdale; his mother; two brothers, Hector Ortiz of Corsicana and Jose Maldonado of Rockdale; and two sisters, Susan Mendoza and Shelly Ortiz, both of Rockdale.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.