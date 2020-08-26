Services for Elstein Edison “Sonny” Branford will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. Willie E. Robertson officiating.
Mr. Branford died Thursday, Aug. 13, in Temple.
He was born March 13, 1947, to Helen Alice and Woodrow Branford Sr. in Temple. He worked various jobs around Temple area.
Survivors include. a daughter, Shaquwenta Mayberry of Fort Worth; a son, Charles Thomas of Temple; a brother, Woodrow Branford III Jr. of Waxahachie; two grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.