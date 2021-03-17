Catherine Lucille Myers Porubsky
Catherine Lucille Myers Porubsky, 87, went to heaven March 13, 2021 after a long battle with dementia at TLC East. Catherine, mother, grandmom, great grandmom, sister, aunt, and friend to many was loved by everyone. Services will be Thursday March 18, 2021 at 2:00 P.M at Harper Talasek Funeral Home with burial to follow at Seaton Cemetery, Seaton, Texas with Pastor Don Lentz officiating.
Catherine was born April 1, 1933 in Hamilton, Texas to Cecil and Velma Carroll Myers. She graduated from Bruceville-Eddy High School and Draughon’s Business School. She retired as Executive Secretary from Elm Creek Watershed Authority in 2005.
Catherine helped organize the Pendleton 4-H club in Pendleton, Texas and was awarded the Adult 4-H Leader of the year. Mother loved traveling with her Mother, sisters, Maxine and Barbara and sister-in-law Patsy Myers. There was never a dull moment on their travels. Mother loved working in her flower gardens and baking lots of Christmas goodies which were never all eaten. Mother was famous for her peanut patty.
Catherine was preceded in death by her parents, spouses, the father of her children Charlie Porubsky and Ray Whitley. She is also preceded in death by her brothers Denny Myers and Donnie Myers and her sister Maxine Cooper.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Dale Porubsky (Patsy) of Troy, Judy Porubsky of Temple, David Porubsky (Cathy) of Temple, and Danny Porubsky (Michelle) of Temple. Her grandchildren which she loved very much, John Rawls of Troy, Dana Mitchell (Josh deceased) of Temple, Tori Porubsky of Temple, Dakota Porubsky of Temple, Payton and Morgan Porubsky of Temple. Great-grandchildren Sophee Porubsky of Nocona, Texas, Charli and Colbi Mitchell of Temple. She is also survived by sister, Barbara McWhirter of Thorndale and nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are John Rawls, Dana Mitchell, John Porubsky, Tori Porubsky, Dakota Porubsky, Morgan Porubsky and family friend Jack Edwards.
Visitation will be Wednesday March 17, 2021 at Harper Talasek Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00 pm.
The family would like to thank the staff of TLC East and Interim Healthcare for their loving care to Mother.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Catherine Porubsky’s name at www.alz.org
Paid Obituary