BELTON — Services for Deborah “Debbie” Lynn Torline Fulton, 65, of Temple will be 2:30 p.m. Friday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton with the Rev. Sang officiating.
Mrs. Fulton died Sunday, Oct. 3, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 18, 1955, in Dodge City, Kan., to Dennis and Bernadine Stegman Torline. She was raised in Dodge City and graduated from Dodge City Senior High School in 1974. She received a bachelor’s degree from St. Mary of the Plains. She married Michael Fulton on June 11, 1977, in Dodge City. She worked as a nurse. She moved to Central Texas in 1984. She obtained a teacher’s certification from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton. She worked at Killeen ISD for the Killeen Developmental Center and taught pre-K until retiring in 2011. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church, the Women’s Society and the Texas Retired Teacher’s Association.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; two daughters, Amanda Moreno of Temple and Angela Shierk of Celina; three sisters, Cheryl Crawford of Pflugerville, Jessica Truelove of Belton and Teresa Widmann of Chicago; and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salt and Light Food Pantry, 210 E. 24th Ave., Belton, TX 76513.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. with a rosary recited at 1:45 p.m. Friday at the church.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.