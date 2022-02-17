Services for Mary Rice Kidder, 70, of Moody, are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Kidder died, Saturday, Feb. 12, at a local hospital.
Updated: February 17, 2022 @ 6:15 am
