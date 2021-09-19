CAMERON — Services for Cruz Reyes Jr., 72, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Hernandez Cemetery in Cameron.
Mr. Reyes died Friday, Sept. 17, at a Temple hospital.
He was born June 18, 1949, in Cameron to Cruz Reyes and Basilia Salazar. He married Elena Reina on Dec. 14, 1974. He was a member of Primera Iglesia Bautista Church. He was a C.H. Yoe High School graduate, served in the Air Force, retired from Alcoa after more than 35 years and later managed the Cameron Country Club.
Survivors include his wife of Cameron; a son, Joel Reyes of Cameron; a daughter, Melinda Reyes of Cameron; four brothers, Jesse Reyes and Joe Reyes, both of Cameron, George Reyes of Belton and Jimmy Reyes of Bryan; seven sisters, Helen Reyes and Martha Rios, both of Cameron, Millie Mendoza of Pettibone, Esther Perry of Georgia, Delia Eicke of Temple, Mary Christopher of Llano and Basilia Nelson of Kingwood; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.