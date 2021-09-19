Judy Kathryn Cummings, 78, of Temple, Texas, passed away on September 14, 2021. She was born on September 1, 1943 in Patton, Missouri, the youngest of 5 children, to Willie Ray Brotherton and Alma Kathryn Seabaugh Brotherton.
Judy’s greatest love was her family and everyone who knew her was blessed to have her in their life. She always provided love and support to her family and friends. She enjoyed gardening but Judy’s favorite pastime was doing any activity with her family and she especially loved listening to her son play music. Judy’s compassionate heart, loving ways, and beautiful soul will always be remembered. She will be deeply missed by those whose lives she touched.
Judy is survived by her husband, Irv Cummings, son Ted Cummings and his wife Tina, sister Verna Sitze, granddaughters - Cassie Cummings, Amanda Flamm (Anthony), Alicia Halvorson (Erik), Anne Mitchell (Cin’Niceon), and Abby Caven (Xander), five great grandchildren – A.J, Kacie, Korbin, Maliah and Naomi as well as many friends.