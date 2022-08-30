KILLEEN — No services are planned for Andrea Quinones Garcia, 66, of Killeen.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible this morning. Then cloudy skies the remainder of the day. High 89F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 31, 2022 @ 3:36 am
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
KILLEEN — No services are planned for Andrea Quinones Garcia, 66, of Killeen.
Mrs. Garcie died Saturday, Aug. 20.
She was born May 27, 1956, to Rodolfo and Felice Quinones.
Survivors include her husband, Ramon Garcia; a daughter, Gisele Sanchez; two brothers, Rodolfo Quinones and Jose Antonio Quinones; and a sister, Maria Avalos.
Affordable Burial & Cremation of Killeen is in charge of arrangements.