Services for Mary Brian Purifoy, 91, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the First United Methodist Church of Temple with Tom Robbins officiating.
Inurnment will be held at a later date in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killen.
Mrs. Purifoy died Monday, July 19, at a care center in Dallas.
She was born Oct. 19, 1929, in Ballinger to William Brian and Lena Miller Woody. She graduated from Ballinger High School. She attended McMurray College and graduated from Texas Tech University with a bachelor’s degree. She worked as a teacher. She married Albert Caleb Purifoy on July 12, 1951. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Jan. 7, 2007.
Survivors include two sons, John B. Purifoy of Colleyville and Mack A. Purifoy of Temple; a daughter, Sally Purifoy Crowe of Plano; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St., Temple, TX 76501; or to the Baylor Scott & White Central Texas Foundation, Hospice Care, 2401 S. 31st St., MS-20-S103, Temple, TX 76508.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.