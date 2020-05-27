DENVER, Iowa — Services for Ruth Mary Struckman, 86, of Belton, formerly of Waverly and Denver, Iowa, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver, Iowa.
Burial will be private.
Mrs. Struckman died Sunday, May 24, at a Belton rehabilitation center.
She born Aug. 24, 1933, to Ernest and Agnes Lohmann Rodemeyer in Warren Township, Iowa. She was a member of St. Pauls, St. Peters and First Lutheran Churches throughout her lifetime. She went to school in Waverly. She married Robert Glen Struckman on Oct. 14, 1956, in Waverly. He preceded her in death in 2012. She worked at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo for over 18 years, ending her career as a supervisor in the dietary department. She moved to Belton in 2013.
Survivors include a son, Robert Struckman of Belton.
Visitations will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.