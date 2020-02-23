Frank W.
Williams
Frank W. Williams was born to Bessie and Frank Williams on December 12, 1927 in Williamson County, Texas. He went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on February 18, 2020 in Abilene, Texas.
Frank was a graduate of Granger High School and Trinity University. He spent most of his life involved in agriculture, including farming and ranching near the communities of Granger, Bartlett, and Sparks, Texas. He had the reputation and ability to build or fix about anything and was always willing to help a friend or anyone in need. He loved spending time in the mountains with family and friends, and his passion was rock collecting. With assistance from a beloved friend, Frank became a talented gemstone facetor.
Frank worked many years in numerous departments at Ralph Wilson Plastics Company in Temple. After retiring from Wilsonart, he became an Adult Probation Officer in Bell County and retired in 1993.
Frank is survived by his wife of 61 years, Martha Williams; sons, Dwayne Williams of Abilene, and Brian Williams of Huntsville; daughter, Rebecca Skidmore of San Antonio; as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A special thank you to the staff of Interim Hospice for their care and assistance, as well to faithful friend Sam Sikes of Abilene.
The Funeral Service will be on Monday, February 24 at 2:00 pm at Our Savior Lutheran Church with Interment following at Elmwood Cemetery.
Paid Obituary