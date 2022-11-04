Services for Janita McMillan Taylor, 91, of Holland will be 10 a.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Brent Boatwright officiating.
Burial will be in Reed’s Lake Cemetery.
Mrs. Taylor died Sunday, Oct. 30, at a Harker Heights nursing facility.
She was born March 16, 1931, in Heidenheimer to William Frank and Gladys Wallace McMillan. She graduated from Academy High School in 1948 and from Temple Nursing School in 1953. She worked as a nurse at Scott & White Medical Center for more than 45 years. She was a member Heights Baptist Church for more than 50 years and also was a member of the First Baptist Church of Holland.
Survivors include a daughter, Nita Bartek of Holland; a son, Kenneth Hayes of Splendora; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Reed’s Lake Cemetery Association, C/O Patsy Mertz, 13075 Mills Lane, Holland, TX 76534.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.