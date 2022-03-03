Services for Daniel Lee Kuhl, 75, of Temple and formerly of Bay City, Mich., will be held in private.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Kuhl died Monday, Feb. 7, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 21, 1946, to Kenneth and Onalee Kuhl in Bad Axe, Mich. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked at several veterans’ hospital, including in Saginaw, Mich., and the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Kuhl of Norway, Mich.; a daughter, Lynae Kuhl of Austin; a son, Clinton Kuhl of Akron, Mich.; two stepdaughters, Lisa of Michigan and Cindy of Mobile, Ala.; a brother, Anthony Kuhl of Pinconning, Mich.; and several grandchildren.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.