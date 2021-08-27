John and Barbara King
John and Barbara King, from Belfalls, Texas, entered into Heaven together on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.
John David King, age 74, was born to Roy Dale and Elsie Irene Liles King in Victoria, Texas, on December 24, 1946. Barbara Gayle Sullivan King, age 74, was born to Leonard Osborne and Floy Anna Nicholson Sullivan in Corpus Christi on October 11, 1946.
John King was born and raised in South Texas. He graduated from Bloomington High School and then attended Victoria College. He later received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Luther Rice Seminary while serving as Minister of Education at East 4th Street Baptist Church in Big Spring, Texas. John has enjoyed building lifetime relationships with his clients, many of whom he has served since 1988 when his career began in Financial Services.
Barbara was born and raised in South Texas. She graduated from Bloomington High School. She attended Cosmetology school and became a beautician in Victoria. Later, after moving to Big Spring, Texas, she became a teacher at Hillcrest Christian School. Her hobbies were crocheting doilies, dolls, and bedspreads. Barbara enjoyed working with John and their two children in the family business in Temple, Texas. Both John and Barbara played basketball for the Bloomington Bobcats. They truly enjoyed having all of their children and grandchildren so close for them to be able to spend quality time and make wonderful memories. John David and Barbara were high school sweethearts and were married on October 1, 1966. They had 2 children, Robin Gayle (King) Koller and Kevin Lee King.
John David was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Dwain King. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Anna Penny and Debbey Pagel; and a brother, John N. Sullivan.
John David and Barbara are survived by their daughter, Robin (Steven) Koller and their son, Kevin (Rhonda) King, all of Belfalls, Texas; their grandchildren, Josh (Katherine) Alfaro, Caleb (Katarina) Alfaro all of Belfalls, Texas, Anthony Koller of Rockdale, Texas, Chelsea (Keenan) Kmiec of Bryan, Texas, Angel (Kyle) Kelley, Krystal King, Emily King, David L. King all of Temple, Texas, Kelsey (Luis) Gomez, Corey Saling all of Groesbeck, Texas, and Callie Saling of Belfalls, Texas; great grandchildren, Lyle Leonard Alfaro of Temple, Texas, Elsie Louise Alfaro of Belfalls, Texas, Keis Jackson of Temple, Texas, Zeke and Zion Cristan, Levy and Trey Gomez all of Groesbeck, Texas; sisters, Sherry (Sullivan) Baker and Jo (Sullivan) Roach of Groesbeck and numerous nieces & nephews.
The family will receive visitors from 1:00-4:00PM Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. Private family burial will take place at Belfalls Cemetery in Belfalls, Texas.
