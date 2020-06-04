BELTON — Services for Minnie Katherine “Nanny” Staton, 80, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday in North Belton Cemetery with Gwen Tanner officiating.
Mrs. Staton died Wednesday, June 3, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 20, 1939, in North Belton to Ernest and Dorothy Smith Guthrie. She married Jimmy Don Staton on Sept. 21, 1957, in Belton. She was a homemaker and a dog groomer.
She was preceded in death by her husband on April 22, 1991.
Survivors include two sons, Tim Staton and Darryle Staton; two daughters, Karen Thomas and Charlotte Staton; a brother, Jack Guthrie; 13 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.