Bruce Elvis Boone
A celebration of the life of Bruce Elvis Boone, 71, who left us to be with the Lord on August 27, 2023 will take place at the Temple Elks Lodge #138, 2613 Airport Road, Temple, TX on September 23, 2023 at 4:00pm.
Bruce was born in Waco, TX on August 24, 1952 to Willard Compton (WC) and Dorothy Jean Boone. He graduated from LaVega HS and attended college at Mary Hardin Baylor for Marketing and McLennan Community College earning a Degree in the Arts.
Bruce had a 43-year career in television which included working for KCEN-TV, Time Warner and Fox 44 before retiring. He then went on to work part time at Wildflower Country Club Golf Course.
Bruce was a Master Mason in Good Standing of Eddy Lodge No. 797. He was also a member of the Temple Elks Lodge #138 serving as Past Exalted Ruler in 1991 and 1997.
He enjoyed volunteering his time at the lodge for multiple different fund raisers. He loved music, dancing, cooking, fishing, hunting, entertaining, traveling and most of all golf which is how he earned the title of “The World’s Okayest Golfer”. One of his other favorite pass times was sitting on his back patio watching wildlife as the ventured about.
Bruce was proceeded in death by his parents, WC and Dorothy Boone of Temple (formerly of Bellmead, TX). He leaves behind his wife, Dorothy (Dot) Boone, his sister Beth (Boone) Shane and husband Carl of Temple, his son Brock Boone of Temple, daughters Stephanie Boone of Austin and Deana (Boone) Houston and husband Chris of Salado, multiple grandchildren and other extended family members and dear friends.
A special thank you and recognition to the caring doctors, nurses and staff at Brooks Army Medical Center and the Fisher House of San Antonio Texas. Your professionalism and kindness are greatly appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can made to Fisherhouse.org to help with accommodations where military, veteran and civilian families can stay free of charge while a loved one is in the hospital, or Texas Elk’s Childrens Services through Temple Elks Lodge # 138 in memory of Bruce.
