Services for Elijah Joseph “Joe E.” Bradley, 76, of Temple will be 3 p.m. Saturday virtually by using Zoom (zoom.us). Meeting ID: 837 5237 1070 Passcode: 597106 Call in number: +1 346 248 7799.
Mr. Bradley died Saturday, March 27, at a local nursing home.
He was born June 16, 1944, in Caldwell to L.C. and Dorothy Ann Parker Bradley. He graduated from Dunbar High School in 1962. He attended the Colorado Institute of the Arts. He worked for American Desk as a drafting/chief engineer for more than 30 years. He coached baseball.
Survivors include his wife, Deloris Bradley; two sons, Derick Bradley and Chris Bradley, both of Temple; a daughter, Danial Harris of Temple; two brothers, L.C. Bradley and Charles Bradley, both of Temple; four sisters, Linda Bradley, Diane Jones and Nanette Bradley, all of Temple, and Joyce Welch of Copperas Cove; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.