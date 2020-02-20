James “Jim” Ledbetter Jr.
James “Jim” Ledbetter Jr. of Temple, Tx passed from this life in the early hours of Tuesday February 18, 2020 with his family by his side after a long battle with illness at a local hospital. He was 67.
Mr. Ledbetter was born in Taylor, TX to James Sr. and Doris (Martinets) Ledbetter on August 30, 1952. He married his high school sweetheart Ellen Love in Temple, Tx in 1972. The two would walk through life hand in hand for 47 years, raising their two children Kelli and James, both of which James Jr. loved very much and was very proud of. Mr. Ledbetter was a devoted Christian man who loved music, writing poetry, art, painting and most of all spending time with his beloved grandchildren. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Holland, TX, an officer with the Temple Police Department from 1972-1984, and a devoted Wilsonart employee for twenty years.
Mr. Ledbetter Jr. is preceded in death by his father James Sr. and his sister Jaclyn Zabcik.
He leaves many behind to cherish his memory, including his dear wife Ellen Ledbetter, his daughter Kelli Hargrove (Cory), his son James Ledbetter III (Jenna), his mother Doris Ledbetter, as well as his three grandchildren; Hunter Hargrove & Wyatt and Whitley Ledbetter.
Services for Mr. Ledbetter Jr. will take place at 2 o’clock p.m. on Friday February 21, 2020 at the Taylors Valley Baptist Church in Temple, TX. He will be laid to rest in the Holland Cemetery immediately following the service. The family will be accepting visitors at the funeral home on Thursday night between the hours of 5 and 7 o’clock p.m.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with arrangements.
