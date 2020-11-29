Marilyn Fisher
Marilyn Fisher, of Houston age 79, went on to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, after a short stay at a Temple nursing facility. Marilyn had her children by her side when she left us.
Marilyn was born August 24, 1941 in Lubbock, TX to Charles and Ruby Hill. Her mother, Ruby, was widowed early in Marilyn’s life, and raised Marilyn along with her siblings Charles, Jeanette and Arnette. Marilyn’s mother instilled the love and servitude Marilyn willingly demonstrated to everyone who she met.
Marilyn married the love of her life, Bobby C. Fisher on January 19, 1962, and they began their lives together in Lubbock, TX. Their 58 years of marriage and love continued the rest of her life. Marilyn was a constant support for her husband Bob, and after Bob completed school at Texas Tech, Marilyn and Bob moved to Houston where Bob entered law school at the Southwestern School of Law. Marilyn and Bob eventually moved to Temple, Texas where they raised their three children - Melinda, Carlton, and Jennifer. Marilyn took a job working as the school secretary at Jefferson Elementary School with Principal Jean Sykes, whom Marilyn loved and respected. Marilyn cherished her time with Mrs. Sykes, and would speak often about her time at Jefferson. The staff and students were her second family. She loved seeing youngsters thrive and succeed through their education. Marilyn and Bob treasured their time attending and serving at Grace Presbyterian Church while in Temple.
In 1989 they moved back to Houston where they spent the last 31 years. While in Houston, Marilyn had two great jobs, one as HR Director at Museum of Fine Art, and the other as Administrative Assistant to the Chancellor at Lone Star College. Marilyn loved to see folks move forward in life through appreciation of art as well as education.
Marilyn would go by the name “Grams” by her grandchildren and always made it a point to visit and spend time with each and every grandchild and find out what their interests were and would support them with all her heart. Marilyn also made it a point to reach out to her many nieces and nephews and would make sure they received cards and phone calls to remind them how much they were loved.
During retirement in Houston, Marilyn and Bob enjoyed simple times with their sweet Schnauzer, Gracie. They enjoyed travelling to Taos, New Mexico where they would relax and spend time looking at art or collecting some artisan-made pottery and other art pieces.
Marilyn was very generous with her time. She was quick with her smile and was witty until her time was complete here on earth. She was loved by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters. She is survived by her husband Bobby C. Fisher, daughter Melinda Lucko and husband, Chuck; son Carlton and wife, Shea; daughter Jennifer Granich and husband, Geoff; and brother Charles “Bud” Hill, Jr and wife, Patty. Marilyn is also survived by grandchildren Anna Lucko, Jack Lucko, Charlie Lucko and wife, Kristen and son Avyn, Aspen Fisher, Madison Fisher, Matthew Fisher, Luke Fisher, Noah Granich, Emma Granich, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to thank Baylor Scott & White Hospice for their respect and kindness shown to our dear Mother in her final time here on earth. The family would also like to thank the entire staff at Temple Living Center East for the sincere love and prayers given to Mom.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a date in the future when family and friends can gather again to share memories about our sweet mother, Marilyn Fisher.
The family suggests any memorials to honor Marilyn to be given to Baylor Scott & White Hospice – 5701 Airport Road, Temple, TX 76502, or Alzheimer’s Association – www.act.alz.org
Paid Obituary