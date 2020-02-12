Services for John Francis Bierschenk, 67, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Bierschenk died Tuesday, Feb. 11, in a New Braunfels care center.
He was born May 17, 1952, in Temple to Roman and Ruth Bierschenk. He was a 1970 graduate of Temple High School. He earned a bachelor of arts degree in art therapy from The College of Santa Fe.
Survivors include two sisters, Cecelia DeLozier of Weatherford and Rosemary Barta of Wimberley; and three brothers, Ed Bierschenk of San Antonio, Bill Bierschenk of Cumming, Ga., and Fred Bierschenk of Pflugerville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to Saint Mary’s Catholic School.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.