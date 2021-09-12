Dr. George Howard Walther, Sr.
Dr. George Howard Walther, Sr., was born on July 26, 1938 in Lake Charles, LA. His parents were George Batey Walther, Jr., and Ethel Jane “Eppie” Wetherill Walther. He grew up in a Christian home and was greatly influenced by his grandmother, Ethel Smith Wetherill. He and his brother, Robert Philip, enjoyed many years at their aunt Lil’s river camp in Louisiana.
George was a gifted musician at an early age. In addition to multiple instruments, his forte was the piano and the organ. His talent for playing music by ear was spectacular. It took him longer to learn actual music reading since he played without it! George composed music, directed choirs, and played organ and piano all the way up until his death. Even with dementia, he could play effortlessly.
As a boy George worked at his grandmother’s place of work, Dr. Goldsmith’s Clinic. He learned to operate the earlier model phone switchboard. He also assisted his grandfather on the railroad, learning how to signal oncoming trains. Before graduating high school he enlisted in ROTC. He met his lifelong partner and love of his life in high school at a swimming pool. During college, he and Emily Norred married on June 2, 1959. The couple began the Air Force life. George began his career completing pilot training, then changed to Computer Science.
Dr. Walther had a PhD in three fields—Computer Science, Management, and Behavioral Science. He also held a Master of Arts degree in Counseling Psychology, and he helped many people as a result. For 20 years he was in USAF, and served on the faculty of the prestigious US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. George retired as Lt. Colonel. Afterwards, he was a professor at four universities, including the University of Mary Hardin Baylor. While at UMHB he was the Dean of the School of Business and also a professor who taught graduate level courses.
He and his wife Emily were co-founders of Christian Marriage Enhancement, which grew internationally. George and Emily believed in equal partnership marriage, a controversial topic especially during that time period. George wrote a book on the subject. He and Emily were involved in organizations such as Christians for Biblical Equality. They traveled to Malaysia, Japan, Jerusalem, Egypt, Great Britain and various European countries.
George was a member of Canyon Creek Baptist Church where he played the organ and was a deacon. He also served at First United Methodist Church, and played organ music and piano at Dyess Grove Baptist Church. As his dementia progressed, he still visited the VA and other organizations, bringing music and joy to others.
George was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Philip, and the love of his life, Emily Norred Walther. He and Emily had three children and George was the adoptive father of his grandson. His Family: Enid Jane Walther Booth (husband Art Booth) of Mooresville, NC; Merriam Walther Handling (husband Steve Handling) of Sherman, TX; George Howard Walther (wife Jill Walther) of Houston, TX; Mark Reyes Walther (fiancee’ Natalie Kimpe) of Aurora, CO. His 5 grandchildren are Stacia Warrington Hamp and Emily Warrington of Fort Collins, CO, Trenton Warrington of Mooresville NC, Madeleine Walther of Houston, TX, and Sasha Booth of Aurora, CO. George was blessed with two great grandchildren, Calvin and Juliana Hamp, born to Stacia and Daniel Hamp. He enjoyed telling others he was a great grandfather. George loved dogs, considering them family. Our beloved Dad, Grandpa, friend and mentor will be greatly missed, forever in our hearts.
Funeral services for George will be held at 10:00am Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Canyon Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Joshua Murray officiating. George will be buried with military honors, joining the love of his life, Emily, at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 1:00pm Tuesday after the funeral service.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
