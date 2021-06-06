Doyle R. Lee
Doyle R. Lee, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend was called home by our Heavenly Father on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Private services will be held by the family.
Doyle was born December 14, 1934 in Grosvenor, Texas. He grew up in May, Texas, where he graduated high school. He then began his career with Santa Fe Railroad. Eventually, he retired with forty plus years of service from Santa Fe Railroad. Doyle enjoyed the outdoors, he loved working on his farm, fishing and playing golf. Doyle had some virtuous qualities such as integrity, loyalty, and honorableness are what made him so loved and respected by all who knew him. Doyle was a dedicated family-man, a hard worker and great provider. Whether it was love and encouragement, words of advice or financial support, he always made sure his family was taken care of. Doyle lived a full filled live and was profoundly loved by many. He will be extremely missed but will live on in our thoughts and hearts forever.
Doyle is preceded in death by Betty Ruth Lee his first wife, and Sandra Lee his second wife.
He leaves behind his two beloved children and their families; His daughter Renee Sessions and husband Roger, his son Gary Lee and wife Sandra, 8 Grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any animal rescue.
