Services for Curtis Justin Janke, 79, of Temple will be 10 Wednesday at St.. John Lutheran Church in Bartlett.
Mr. Janke died Friday, Aug. 18, in Temple.
He was born Jan. 28, 1944, in Davilla to Ira Mae Kelm and Walter Martin Janke Sr.
Survivors include a son, Randall Janke; a daughter, Darla Lesikar; two brothers, Donald Janke and Robert Janke; four sisters, Janet Jones, Anita Howell, Tricia Henry and Sandra Garrett; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home in Temple.