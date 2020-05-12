Services for Francisca Garza Salinas, 92, of Troy will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Francis on the Brazos in Waco with the Rev. Jose Jazo officiating.
Burial will be in Santa Cruz Cemetery in Asa.
Mrs. Salinas died Monday, May 11, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 4, 1927, in Asa to Jesus and Conception Garza. She married Silverio Salinas Sr. She worked for Scott & White. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include six sons, Silverio Salinas Jr., Daniel Salinas Sr., Roy Salinas Sr., Robert Salinas, Ronny Salinas and Oscar Salinas; three daughters, Hilda Hamilton, Linda Villarreal and Diana Salinas Garza; 18 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 4 p.m.