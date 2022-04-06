Services for Rudy Gonzalez, 75, of Killeen will be 1 p.m. Friday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Gonzalez died Saturday, March 19, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Jan. 4, 1947, in Austin to Conrad and Julia Gonzalez. He served in the Marines during the Vietnam War. He owned Expressive Streetwear in Temple and Killeen. He married Devora Yolanda Castillo.
Survivors include his wife; his children; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.