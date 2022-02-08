BELTON — Services for Bill Bigelow Jr., 69, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Vintage Church in Temple with the Rev. Dylan Leatherwood officiating.
Mr. Bigelow died Wednesday, Feb. 2, at a Temple hospital.
He was born July 14, 1952, in Hillsdale, Mich., to Creta Hurley and Leonard William Bigelow Sr. He married Lynn Bigelow on Oct. 4, 1974, in Michigan. He was a member of Vintage Church.
He was preceded in death by a son, Shawn Michael Bigelow.
Survivors include his wife; three daughters, Cari Hogan and Jazy Bigelow, both of Michigan, and Christi Rawls of Temple; three sisters, Beverley Osbourn, Nancy Pointer and Gloria Miller; 13 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.