Brenda May (Vestal) Cogley
Brenda May (Vestal) Cogley, age 71 of Temple, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at home. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Brenda was born on October 26, 1950, to Alice Viola Vestal & Jakey Eugene Vestal in Unionville, Missouri. Brenda graduated with a nursing degree from Temple Junior College on August 29, 1980. She worked as an LVN at the VA Hospital, Scott & White hospital, and Senior Care of Marlandwood East. Brenda loved all animals, often adopting strays and rescues; was a longtime member of PETA. She loved music, which included playing the piano, organ, and keyboard. In her spare time, liked watching movies, animal videos, and playing with photo filters. Brenda was the kindest woman, who would give a stranger the shirt off her back. Her beautiful laugh was almost as big as her heart. She put her own feelings aside, just to ensure someone else was having a good day. Her stubbornness and pride kept her going in even the toughest of times. She was the hardest working woman; she started working at the age of 14 and worked as a nurse until God decided it was time for her to rest. She didn’t let pancreatitis, a stroke, nor Covid keep her from returning to her nursing job, where she could take care of someone else. As a nurse, she dedicated herself to making sure patients felt cared for, as well as respected, even continuing to check on them after leaving her care. As a friend, she didn’t use the word no, she always found a way to help in any way she could. She bought patients and staff Christmas gifts, to help spread holiday cheer. As a mother, a sister, a grandmother, she made sure that everyone always knew that they were loved. There were three things she loved most in life, God, her family, and her pets, whom she referred to as her children. She was the glue that held the family together, always putting them first. Every person that ever met her knew she was the most selfless, loving woman there anyone could ever be.
Brenda is preceded in death by her parents, Alice Viola Vestal & Jakey Eugene Vestal; brother, Timothy Lynn Vestal; daughter, April Janette McGuire; grandson, Gabriel Michael Luis Sanchez; and grandson, Michael Irving Barker.
She is survived by her sister, Sandra Kay Vestal; brother, Stephen Eugene Vestal; daughter, GeorgieAnna Marie Younce Abilez; son, Michael Ray Barker; 14 grandchildren, Brenda Dalhover, Parsephone Hudson, Zhe’Anna Gutierrez, Cirstoff Younce, Bethane Mackey, Gabriell Younce, Christopher Perez, Davis Johnson, Brandon Barker, Nathan Lands, Nicole Barker, Sommer McGuire, Autumn McGuire, David Mc Guire Jr.; 17 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
