BELTON — Services for Jason Wayne Reid, 42, of Elm Mott and formerly of Belton will be 10 a.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Mathew Ledbetter officiating.
Burial will be in Moffat Cemetery.
Mr. Reid died Friday, Oct. 29, in Hillsboro.
He was born July 14, 1979, in Temple to Thurman Wayne Reid and Donna Boney. He was raised in Central Texas and graduated from Belton High School in 1997. He worked as a truck driver and most recently was employed by the HUB Group as a driver.
Survivors include his father and stepmother, Robin Reid of Temple; his mother of Elm Mott; three sons, Zachary Reid, Gatlin Reid and Hager Reid; two daughters, Breanna Reid and Ava Reid; a brother, Dillon Young; and a stepbrother, Kevin Patridge.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.