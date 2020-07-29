Services for John Lee “Pistol Pete” Allen, 92, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Thursday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Allen died Tuesday, July 21, at a Waco hospital.
He was born Jan. 22, 1929, in Victoria to Otto and Annie Hill. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He owned several businesses.
Survivors include his wife, Dovie Neal Allen of Temple; a son, Curtis Lee Collins Sr. of Temple; two daughters, Gwendolyn Brown and Janet L. Allen, both of Fort Worth; two grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.