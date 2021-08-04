Services for the Rev. Elbert Easter Jr., 77, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Juda Worship Center in Temple with the Rev. Maurice Knight officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mr. Easter died Wednesday, July 28, in a local nursing home.
He was born July 12, 1944, in Palestine to Lessie Graves and Elbert Easter Sr. He attended Hillsboro public schools before moving to Temple in 1951. He graduated from Dunbar High School in 1962. He joined Corinth Baptist Church in 1958 and served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher; Bible study leader, member of Men of God, and associate minister. He was licensed to preach on June 24, 2012. He also was a member of Lincoln District Missionary Baptist Association of Texas, Congress of Christian Workers, and the Missionary Baptist General Convention of Texas. He worked as a driver for Ponderosa Inn, and in the maintenance department at Temple College, retiring in 2007.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Easter.
Survivors include a son Darren Easter of Houston; a brother, James Graves of Oakland, Tenn.; and two grandchildren.
Viewing and visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple is in charge of arrangements.