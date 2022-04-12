Harlan Louis Tonn of Jarrell, Texas, passed away peacefully with family by his side on April 6, 2022 at St. David’s Hospital in Georgetown, Texas.
Harlan was 92 years old and was born near the community of Walburg, Texas on February 27, 1930 to Louis and Alda (Rydstrand) Tonn. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Walburg. Harlan was a soft spoken humble man. He loved his pets from dogs to bulls. He was a good steward of the land and enjoyed his time outdoors on his farm. He truly loved his blackland prairie farm which he purchased with his brother and best friend Charles. He and Charles played guitars in their younger days, with Harlan on rhythm and Charles on steel. Their love of music came from their parents. Both Harlan and Charles played in local bands and loved doing so.
In time, Harlan met Fayrene Buchhorn. They married at Zion Lutheran Church in Walburg on October 12, 1963. Together they farmed and ranched near Salado and later near Jarrell. After several years of marriage a beautiful baby girl, Amy, was born and then Melissa bounced into the family. Harlan was proud of his girls! He taught them to work and appreciate the simple things in life. He loved the Lord, his family and friends, and of course his animals. He was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Fayrene, daughter Amy and husband Gentry Watt Taggart, Melissa Tonn and significant other Randy Lesikar, grandchildren who he loved and adored Laura and Blake Spears and their future daughter, Carly and Ahern Arnett, and Samuel Taggart. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and numerous friends. Harlan is preceded in death by his parents Louis and Alda Tonn, brother Charles and sister-in-law Lynette Tonn, brother-in-law Harlen Buchhorn, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Carolyn and Ray Schubert, and niece Rebecca Schubert-Brabandt. Serving as pallbearers are Samuel Taggart, Charles D. Tonn, Ronald Tonn, Scott Schubert, Blake Spears, and Ahern Arnett. Honorary pallbearers are John Schubert, Johnny Brabant and Charlie Pate. Burial will be at the IOOF Cemetery in Georgetown. Memorials can be made to Zion Lutheran Church, West Texas Rehab in San Angelo, Texas or favorite charity.
Paid Obituary