Conrad Esquivel Rangel
Conrad Esquivel Rangel, age 77, of Temple passed from this life during the evening hours of Friday, January 20th, 2023, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital. He was born on the 19th day of February 1945 in Cameron to parents Juan and Juana Rangel (Esquivel).
Conrad has been a resident of Temple for 41 years. He worked in manufacturing for 32 years and maintenance for 16 years. Throughout all these years his landscaping business was his true passion. On July 1st, 1963, Conrad married the love of his life Virginia L. Rangel in Cameron. The couple went on to build a home and life together which included five sons and two daughters. Conrad attended church at the Upper Room Bible Study Center. Our beloved Daddy, “Grandpa Rangel” was a funny, gentle, and loving man to all. He was a faithful devout Christian for over thirty years. He loved cracking jokes and making us all laugh. Not only was he a great Father and Husband but he was also a wonderful Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. He loved to hear what we were all up to in our daily lives. He loved to be outside mowing lawns on his riding mower not only for his clients but also for family and friends. He loved to stay busy working on projects or fixing things around the house. He was a special man admired by all. Conrad will be deeply missed by many friends and family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son Jerome G. Rangel, and brother Rudy Rangel.
Conrad leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife Virginia Rangel, daughters Ricky Hernandez and Cecelia Rangel, sons John Rangel, David Rangel, Pedro Rangel, and Jose Rangel, sixteen grandchildren, thirty-four great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at North Belton Cemetery on Thursday, January 26th, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Jerry Sanchez officiating.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
