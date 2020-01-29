COLORADO — Services for Clifton Eugene “Cliff” Hampton Jr., 62, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Pentecostals of Central Texas Church in Temple.
Mr. Hampton died Tuesday, Jan 28, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 29, 1957, in Fort Worth to Clifton Eugene “Gene” Sr. and Rae Nell Hibler Hampton. He married Priscilla Ciccanti in 1981. He worked in retail.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Danielle Hampton; a brother, Chris Hampton of Belton; his father; and a grandchild.
Science Care HOPE Program in Colorado is in charge of arrangements.