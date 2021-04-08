Services for Judy Ann Weaver Arnold, 65, of Little River-Academy will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Lou Ann Crowe’s residence, 7371 Acres Road, Temple, TX 76502.
Mrs. Arnold died Tuesday, April 6, in Rosebud.
She was born Sept. 13, 1955, in Little Rock, Ark., to Carols Weaver and Mary Crye. She lived in the Bell County area for more than 36 years. She married Bruce Arnold and he preceded her in death. She later married Bill Hayden for seven years. She retired from Belton ISD after more than 20 years in the nutrition department.
Survivors include three sons, Bruce Arnold II of Little River-Academy and Bentley Arnold and Bradley Arnold, both of Temple; two brothers, Ricky Weaver and Robert Weaver, both of Des Arc, Ark.; and three grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.