Services for David Gomez Davis, 62, of Temple will be 5 p.m. Sunday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home in Temple with Andy Sneed officiating.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Services for David Gomez Davis, 62, of Temple will be 5 p.m. Sunday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home in Temple with Andy Sneed officiating.
Mr. Davis died Sunday, July 31, at a local hospital.
He was born Oct. 12, 1959, in Andrews to Idolino Davis and Camila Martinez Gomez Davis. He graduated from Temple High School. He was an entrepreneur and worked in construction. He also worked for 1 Truck N Under for 10 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Wooley.
Survivors include a son, Colton Davis of Belton; two stepsons, Darin Drummond and Brent Wooley; a daughter, Casey Davis of Llano; two stepdaughters, Amanda Botkin of Caldwell and Brandy Drummond Shafer of Temple; two brothers, Angel Davis of Copperas Cove and Henry Davis of Texas; two sisters, Paula Rodriguez of Temple and Norma Rodriguez of Belton; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to help with the cost of funeral expenses.