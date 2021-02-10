Services for Ernest Lewis, 80, of Temple are pending with W.H. Littles & Sons Mortuary in Temple.
Mr. Lewis died Jan. 29 in Temple.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. High 41F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: February 10, 2021 @ 5:52 am
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.