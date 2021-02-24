BELTON — Services for Norma Ruth Winkler, 85, of Moody will be 1 p.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Sam Callaway officiating.
Burial will be in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery.
Mrs. Winkler died Saturday, Feb. 20, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 9, 1935, in Marlin to Joe and Alma Cohn. She worked for the Bell County Tax Office. She was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Winkler; and a son, Blake Campbell.
Survivors include a son, Brett Campbell; a daughter, Christy Campbell; a stepdaughter, Rhonda Sanders; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.