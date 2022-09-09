CAMERON — Services for Lula Belle Graves Billingsley, 93, of Cameron will be 1 p.m. today in Walkers Creek Cemetery.
CAMERON — Services for Lula Belle Graves Billingsley, 93, of Cameron will be 1 p.m. today in Walkers Creek Cemetery.
Mrs. Billingsley died Wednesday, Sept. 7, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Sept. 4, 1929, in Eagle Lake to Herman and Willie “Vinson” Graves. She married Randolph J. Billingsley on July 26, 1948. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include three daughters, Linda Taylor and Glenda Billingsley, both of Cameron, and Theresa Moore of Buckholts; two sons, Randy Billingsley and Paul Billingsley, both of Cameron; 17 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren
Visitation and viewing will be 10 a.m. today at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.