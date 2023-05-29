Ronnie Gene Marek
Ronnie Gene Marek, 65, passed away May 23, 2023 after a brief battle with cancer. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron. Burial will follow in the North Elm Cemetery near Cameron. Visitation will be an hour and a half prior to the service on Tuesday. Ronnie grew up on the family farm in Meeks and had a lifelong love of farming and tractors. But after graduating high school he decided to pursue a career in aircraft engineering. He said, “I wanted a job that paid more with less work.” However, he never forgot his first love of tractors and farming. He had the best of both worlds, aircraft design engineering during the week and rebuilding vintage tractors and farm implements by night and weekends.
Ron got hired on at General Dynamics of Fort Worth which later became Lockheed-Martin. He was soon recognized for his fabrication skills and analytical knowledge for all things mechanical. He rarely replaced things broke, but would repair and in many cases improved them. He was known for being detail oriented, methodically developing electrical wiring installation solutions across a multitude of production and retrofit aerospace programs. Ron’s fingerprints are on many airframes both commercial and defense most notably the Boeing 777 airliner, Northrop Grumman B-2 bomber and the Lockheed Martin F-16 and F-22 fighter jets.
In the prime of his career on the F-16 platform Ron was the de-facto design authority of electrical wiring installation within the cockpit. On the 777 program the first commercial aviation platform designed in a completely 3-dimensional environment. Ron was as design engineer in the cargo fire suppression group. Most recently, Ron developed a creative improvement to the emergency egress wiring on F-22. His design concept ensures reliable and safe ejection seat separation and reduces aircraft downtime associated to the legacy design.
Ron also volunteered much of his time to the Texas Early Day Tractor and Engine Association of Temple, Texas for more than 20 years where he and his wife helped restore and maintain the restrooms, Ron helped with cleanup and proudly displayed his and his wife’s restored tractors and farm implements. He also took a keen interest in International Harvester Lone Star Chapter 25. For over 20 years he was very involved in the chapter activities each year.
Ronnie Marek is survived by wife Lenese Marek, brothers Kenneth Marek, Daniel Marek and Leslie Marek, and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly and other extended family members.
