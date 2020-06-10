BELTON — Services for Mary L. Guerra, 81, of Belton will be 10:30 am Tuesday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Ms. Guerra died Monday, June 8, at a local hospital.
She was born Aug. 18, 1938, to Manuel Guerra and Angelita Luna in Three Forks. She worked at several places including Virginia Dare clothing store, Griggs Equipment and Home Healthcare Drug Rehab in California. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton, The Iris Club Society and the Relay for Life Cancer Society.
Survivors include two brothers, Roy Guerra and Jim Nito Guerra; and a sister, Antonia Leija.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home; a rosary will be recited at 5 p.m.