CAMERON — Services for Lillian Bell Shuffield, 95, of Cedar Park will be 2 p.m. today at Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Little River Cemetery of Jones Prairie.
Mrs. Shuffield died Thursday, Feb 27.
She was born April 19, 1924, in Ben Arnold to Claudie and Mamie Coker. She married Willard “Bo” Shuffield on Dec 18, 1941. She helped her husband with his meat processing business. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Brazoria and Wild Peach Baptist Church near Brazoria.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Dec. 13, 2009.
Survivors include a brother, Claude Coker of Lake Jackson; and a sister, Nadine Herrin of Leander.
Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. today at the funeral home.