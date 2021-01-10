Juanita “Janie” Morris who was loved by all, was called home to the Lord on January 1st, 2021. She was born to Moises and Gregoria Salazar on April 4th, 1962 in Rosebud, Texas where she met and married her first husband, Raymond Monnone. They moved to Belton, Texas and lived at the Dickson Ranch where they welcomed their son Christopher. A few years later they made their journey to Houston, Texas and welcomed their daughter Cailten.
Janie was a loving mother and one of her biggest joys in life was being around her family, especially her many nieces and nephews. Janie remarried on August 24th, 2002 to her wonderful and caring husband Captain Brian Morris, whom she was with until her very last breath. In her last moments she was held by her husband and children at Dickson Ranch, a beautiful place where she chose to return to after 31 years, to cherish her remaining days and complete the circle of life.
Her friends knew her as the world traveler, who visited over 15 different countries and lived in many parts of the world including Singapore in Southeast Asia. Throughout every corner of the world that she explored her faith was a shining light for others.
Janie wholeheartedly lived her life by the Lord’s words. She cared deeply for others and embraced everyone with compassion, love and praise. She was a friend to everyone and there were no strangers in her life. Janie left many memories around the world and in people’s lives but her proudest stamp was the testimony that she built, showcasing how the spirit of God carried her through even the toughest of times. Janie was one of His biggest prayer warriors and through her faith remained strong until the end. She was at peace and had no fear because she knew where she was going.
She is survived by her husband Brian; son Christopher and wife Jody; daughter Caitlen; and siblings, brother Moises and wife Margaret Salazar, sister Delia and husband McKay Ochoa, brother Edward and wife Kelly Salazar, sister Martha and Johnny Walker, sister Bea Wise, sister Caroline and Danny Wigley, brother Lee Salazar, and brother Rudy and Minerva Salazar along with many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service for Janie Morris will be held, Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton, Texas.
The family asks that you donate to your local Ovarian Cancer foundation in memory of Janie Morris. Thank you to the Dickson family for giving Janie the opportunity to make beautiful memories at the ranch and complete that “Circle of Life”.
