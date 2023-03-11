Services for Thomas Benjamin “Benny” Gwinn, 91, of Temple will be 4 p.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with Mike Gentry officiating.
Mr. Gwinn died Friday, March 10, at a Temple nursing home.
He was born Nov. 10, 1931, in Roaring Springs to Walter Thomas and Mary Anderson Gwinn. He graduated from Roaring Springs High School in 1950. He served in the Army during the Korean War. He married Maxine Hook on Sept. 15, 1956. He worked as a field supervisor for Amoco Production Co. for 32 years. He was a member of Leon Valley Church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife; two children, Terri Neman of Temple and Jody Gwinn of Houston; two sisters, Aly Gwinn and Marilyn Holcomb, both of Lubbock; two brothers, George Gwinn of Broken Arrow, Okla., and James Gwinn of Matador; .five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Visitation will follow the service.