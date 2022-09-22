CAMERON — Services for Gary L. Dycus, 72, of Cameron will be 11 a.m. today at the Walkers Creek Cemetery pavilion near Cameron.
CAMERON — Services for Gary L. Dycus, 72, of Cameron will be 11 a.m. today at the Walkers Creek Cemetery pavilion near Cameron.
Mr. Dycus died Sunday, Sept. 18.
He was born Sept. 6, 1950, in Corpus Christi to James Denson and Wilma McCall Dycus. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He retired from TXU as a foreman for the Sandow Plant in 2005.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, in 2019.
Survivors include a son, Garrett Dycus of Temple; two daughters, Laura Dickson of Belton and Jennifer Sanders of Cameron; a sister, Deidra Lamb of Corpus Christi; and five grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Walkers Creek Cemetery Association, c/o Laura Glasby, 1245 County Road 139 Loop, Burlington, TX 76519.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.