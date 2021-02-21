Memorial services for Billy Joe Krumnow, 85, of Temple, will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home located at 4235 E. US. Hwy 190, Temple, TX 76501.
Billy Joe Krumnow died on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at a local hospital.
Mr. Krumnow was born on October 2, 1935, to Louis Krumnow and Myrtie (Lowry) Krumnow of Temple, Texas. After high school graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. Billy Joe was best known for his singing. When he interpreted a song, his voice would move his listeners and lift their spirits. He also worked locally as a painter and paperhanger in home remodeling. Billy Joe was very outgoing; he had the ability to make everyone he met feel important and special. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, dominoes, and watching football — especially the Temple Wildcats and the Dallas Cowboys.
Mr. Krumnow is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Roy Krumnow (wife Donna), Michael Krumnow (wife Johnelle); and one sister, Glenda Pitts.
Survivors include one sister, Barbara Latimer of San Antonio (husband Gary, deceased); one daughter, Debra (Krumnow) Hollingsworth of Temple; two sons, Russell Krumnow (wife Marilyn) of Temple, and Brian Krumnow (wife Tina) of Houston, Texas. Mr. Krumnow was blessed with six grandchildren and five great grandchildren — all of whom he dearly loved.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the compassionate and caring staff at both the William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home and Baylor Scott & White Hospital.
Visitation will be held before the memorial service at 1:00 pm Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home.